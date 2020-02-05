SAVVY SENIORS: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Raiquan Clark, Ty Flowers and Julian Batts have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Sharks points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Sharks have allowed only 72.2 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 81.1 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jermaine Jackson Jr. has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Long Island-Brooklyn field goals over the last three games. Jackson has accounted for 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-7 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 67.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sharks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. Long Island-Brooklyn has an assist on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Mount St. Mary’s has assists on 29 of 69 field goals (42 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Long Island-Brooklyn offense has averaged 74.8 possessions per game this season, ranking the Sharks 16th nationally. Mount St. Mary’s has not been as uptempo as the Sharks and is averaging only 65.4 possessions per game (ranked 331st).

