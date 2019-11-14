LEADING THE WAY: Lamar’s T.J. Atwood has averaged 19.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while Davion Buster has put up 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists. For the Mountaineers, Vado Morse has averaged 14 points and two steals while Malik Jefferson has put up 8.7 points and 10 rebounds.MIGHTY MORSE: Morse has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.