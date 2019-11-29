After a missed 3-point try and another turnover by Fullerton, Denver’s Jones and Joseph Lanzi made four free throws in the last 24.6 seconds.

The Pioneers ended a four-game road losing streak. Leading scorer Jase Townsend had four points and went 0-of-5 from distance.

Austen Awosika led the Titans (3-4) with 18 points, Davon Clare added 12 points and six assists. Wayne Arnold had 11 points and six rebounds. Fullerton went the final 9:15 without a field goal and the last 2 minutes without a point.

Denver matches up against Southeast Missouri on Saturday. Cal State Fullerton matches up against Santa Clara Saturday.

