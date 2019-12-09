.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jase Townsend has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-6 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

AD

STREAK SCORING: Denver has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.7 percent, ranking the Aggies 28th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Denver stands at just 19.1 percent (ranked 329th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD