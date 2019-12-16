SUPER SENIORS: Northern Colorado’s Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Murkey has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-8 when it allows at least 66 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Northern Colorado is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-4 when fewer than four Bears players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northern Colorado defense has allowed only 59.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bears 25th among Division I teams. The Denver offense has averaged 63.8 points through 12 games (ranked 259th, nationally).

