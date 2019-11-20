Belmont has won 14 of the last 16 meetings between the two teams.

Lipscomb held a 33-32 lead at the break, but Belmont opened the second half on a 16-2 run to take control, winning that period 41-34.

Andrew Fleming had 18 points for the Bisons (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. KJ Johnson added 16 points. Ahsan Asadullah had 9 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.

Belmont plays Saint Louis on the road on Saturday. Lipscomb matches up against Navy on the road on Friday.

