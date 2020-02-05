TEAM LEADERSHIP: Tevin Brown is averaging 18.5 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Racers. KJ Williams is also a key contributor, producing 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Racers have scored 71 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 70.1 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 45.7 percent of the 151 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 21 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Murray State is a perfect 13-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or less. The Racers are 4-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

TWO STREAKS: Murray State has won its last four road games, scoring 83.3 points and allowing 72.5 points during those contests. Belmont has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.7 points while giving up 56.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State has attempted 23.1 free throws per game this season, the 18th-highest rate in the country. Belmont has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.9 foul shots per game (ranked 281st, nationally).

