SUPER SENIORS: Evansville has relied heavily on its seniors. K.J. Riley, Artur Labinowicz, Sam Cunliffe and John Hall have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Purple Aces points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: DeAndre Williams has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last five games. Williams has accounted for 38 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Evansville is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 10 offensive rebounds. The Purple Aces are 4-4 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

STREAK STATS: Missouri State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72.8 points while giving up 57.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.8 percent. The Bears have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.

