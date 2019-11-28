BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are set to battle the Stallions of NAIA school North American. Mississippi Valley State lost 73-50 at North Alabama in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Mississippi Valley State’s Michael Green, Caleb Hunter and Quinton Alston have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 63 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.GREEN LIGHT FOR GREEN: Through seven games, Mississippi Valley State’s Michael Green has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 64.7 percent of his free throws this season.