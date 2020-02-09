TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Mississippi Valley State has relied on senior leadership while Alabama A&M has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Michael Green, Torico Simmons and Jordan Lyons have combined to account for 48 percent of Mississippi Valley State’s scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Cameron Alford, Garrett Hicks, Cameron Tucker, TJ Parham and EJ Williams have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all Alabama A&M scoring, including 79 percent of the team’s points over its last five.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Delta Devils have scored 72 points per game and allowed 85 points per game across 10 conference games. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 66.6 points scored and 97.6 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ALFORD: Alford has connected on 25 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 74.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Mississippi Valley State is 0-21 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

COLD SPELL: Mississippi Valley State has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 70.5 points while giving up 86.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in all of Division I with an average of 78.6 possessions per game.

