STEPPING UP: Western Michigan’s Michael Flowers has averaged 29 points while Brandon Johnson has put up 14 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. For the Delta Devils, Michael Green has averaged 21.7 points while Jordan Lyons has put up 8.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Mississippi Valley State has scored 67 points per game and allowed 129 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan as a collective unit has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.

