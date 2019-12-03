BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits Wyoming as MWC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Air Force finished with nine wins and 11 losses, while Wyoming won four games and lost 15.

SUPER SENIORS: Air Force has relied heavily on its seniors. Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan, Sid Tomes and Caleb Morris have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Falcons points over the team’s last five games.LOVE FOR LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 17.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 61.3 percent of his foul shots this season.