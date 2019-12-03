PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Falcons. Wyoming has 28 assists on 55 field goals (50.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Air Force has assists on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.
TOUGH DEFENSE: Wyoming has held opposing teams to 59.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MWC teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.