UNDEFEATED WHEN: New Mexico is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 73.1 percent of its free throws. The Lobos are 1-2 when they shoot below 73.1 percent from the line.

AD

STREAK STATS: New Mexico has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 88.8 points while giving up 72.4.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Boise State offense has turned the ball over on 15 percent of its possessions, the 11th-best mark in Division I. 22 percent of all New Mexico possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Lobos are ranked 294th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD