SUPER SENIORS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Trent Harris and Kai Edwards have combined to score 39 percent of all Bears scoring this season.BRILLIANT BODIE: Bodie Hume has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado as a collective unit has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD