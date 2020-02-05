AD

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Thunderbirds have scored 71.3 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 67.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.

AD

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Radebaugh has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. Radebaugh has 31 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Northern Colorado is 0-5 when it allows at least 69 points and 14-2 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Thunderbirds are 6-0 when they record nine or more steals and 7-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bears are 7-0 when converting on at least 77.8 percent of its free throws and 7-7 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado as a collective unit has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com