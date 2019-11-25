STEPPING UP: Filip Rebraca has averaged 16.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks this year for North Dakota. Marlon Stewart has complemented Rebraca with 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Marlon Stewart has had his hand in 41 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. Marlon Stewart has 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota went 2-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Fighting Hawks offense scored 65.1 points per matchup across those nine games.

