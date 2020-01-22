SENIOR STUDS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Fighting Hawks points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Pioneers have scored 77.3 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they managed over 13 non-conference games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Stewart has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last five games. Stewart has accounted for 31 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-11 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 8-1 when it scores at least 75.

STREAK STATS: Denver has lost its last eight road games, scoring 64.5 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver has attempted the second-most free throws among all Summit League teams. The Pioneers have averaged 20.3 free throws per game and 23.8 per game over their last five games.

