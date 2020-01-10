SUPER SENIORS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Fighting Hawks scoring over the last five games.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Fighting Hawks have scored 75.7 points per game and allowed 68.7 points per game against Summit League opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 69 points scored and 77.3 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Stewart has directly created 57 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 8-1 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK STATS: Oral Roberts has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 84.6 points while giving up 63.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-lowest rate in the country. The North Dakota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 346th among Division I teams).

