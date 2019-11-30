SQUAD LEADERS: The dynamic Filip Rebraca is averaging 15.4 points, nine rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the way for the Fighting Hawks. Marlon Stewart is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The Eagles have been led by Ike Smith, who is averaging 15.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.SOLID SMITH: Smith has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 58.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Fighting Hawks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Georgia Southern has 36 assists on 91 field goals (39.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while North Dakota has assists on 54 of 93 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 21st-highest rate in the country. North Dakota has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 285th among Division I teams).

