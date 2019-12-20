FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cam Mack has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. Mack has 13 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

AD

SLIPPING AT 74: North Dakota is 0-6 when it allows at least 74 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

AD

STREAK STATS: Nebraska has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 71.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-lowest rate in the country. The North Dakota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 341st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD