LEADING THE WAY: Filip Rebraca is averaging 15.5 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Fighting Hawks. Marlon Stewart is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The Fighting Camels have been led by Cory Gensler, who is averaging 10 points and 5.4 rebounds.GIFTED GENSLER: Gensler has connected on 32.3 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Campbell is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Fighting Camels are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

FLOOR SPACING: North Dakota’s Aanen Moody has attempted 40 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 9 for 19 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Campbell defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 29th-highest rate in the country. The North Dakota offense has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 278th among Division I teams).

