LEADING THE CHARGE: The powerful Luka Garza is putting up a double-double (21.3 points and 10 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10.3 points and five rebounds per game. The Ospreys are led by Carter Hendricksen, who is averaging 14.8 points and 8.6 rebounds.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 40.7 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.