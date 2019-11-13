LEADING THE CHARGE: Boban Jacdonmi is averaging 23.5 points and 9.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Golden Eagles. Leonard Harper-Baker is also a primary contributor, producing 12.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Ospreys have been led by Carter Hendricksen, who is averaging 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.