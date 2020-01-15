SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, Garrett Sams and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Ospreys points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Dolphins have allowed just 56 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 65 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.CLUTCH CARTER: Carter Hendricksen has connected on 40 percent of the 125 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ospreys have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Dolphins. Jacksonville has an assist on 21 of 62 field goals (33.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while North Florida has assists on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 12.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Division I teams.

