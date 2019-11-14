BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Illinois Huskies are set to battle the Regents of Division III Rockford University. Northern Illinois lost 70-52 on the road against Iowa State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Eugene German has averaged 22.5 points and five rebounds this year for Northern Illinois. Trendon Hankerson has paired with German with 7.5 points and five rebounds per game.EFFICIENT EUGENE: Through two games, the Huskies’ Eugene German has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.