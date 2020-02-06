SENIOR STUDS: Northern Illinois’ Eugene German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.DOMINANT DANNY: Danny Pippen has connected on 31.9 percent of the 135 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

SHARING THE BURDEN: Kent State is a perfect 11-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-7 when fewer than four Golden Flashes players score in double-figures.

AD

STREAK SCORING: Northern Illinois has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 63 points while giving up 55.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Illinois is ranked second among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.5 percent. The Huskies have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com