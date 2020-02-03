SUPER SENIORS: Northern Illinois’ Eugene German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marreon Jackson has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. M. Jackson has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Toledo has scored 72 points per game and allowed 80.7 over a three-game home losing streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rockets have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Toledo has 39 assists on 71 field goals (54.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Northern Illinois has assists on 33 of 71 field goals (46.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAC teams.

