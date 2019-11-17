BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Eugene German has averaged 22.3 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Huskies. Complementing German is Nathan Scott, who is maintaining an average of 7.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Lancers are led by Christian Wilson, who is averaging 11.4 points.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: C. Wilson has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 54.5 percent of his free throws this season.