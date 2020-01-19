SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Deng Geu and Zachary Simmons have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all North Texas scoring this season. For Rice, Drew Peterson, Robert Martin and Ako Adams have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mean Green have scored 71.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 64.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hamlet has accounted for 46 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Rice is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: North Texas is a perfect 7-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Mean Green are 4-8 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

STINGY DEFENSE: North Texas has held opposing teams to 61.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all CUSA teams. The Mean Green have allowed a mere 56 points per game over their five-game winning streak.

