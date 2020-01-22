SAVVY SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mean Green have scored 72.6 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 64.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.

AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hamlet has made or assisted on 45 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

AD

SLIPPING AT 75: UTSA is 0-9 when it allows at least 75 points and 9-1 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: UTSA has dropped its last three road games, scoring 74.7 points and allowing 83 points during those contests. North Texas is on a six-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 57.2.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat UTSA offense has averaged 75.1 possessions per game, the 16th-most in Division I. North Texas has not been as uptempo as the Roadrunners and is averaging only 65.2 possessions per game (ranked 338th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com