CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Mean Green have scored 67.6 points per game against CUSA opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.8 per game they put up over 11 non-conference games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hamlet has had his hand in 44 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: UAB has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 80.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mean Green have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Blazers. UAB has 35 assists on 83 field goals (42.2 percent) over its past three outings while North Texas has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB is ranked first among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Blazers have averaged 10.8 offensive boards per game.

