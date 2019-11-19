With just over a minute to play, Troy Owens Jr. hit a 3-pointer to pull the Orediggers, playing the game as an exhibition, with one. After a miss by the Grizzlies, Taylor England hit a long 2-pointer for a 73-72 lead with 24 seconds to go. The Grizzlies had a turnover, Montana Tech made one of two from the line with 7.9 seconds to go and Sayeed Pridgett’s shot at the buzzer went off the rim.