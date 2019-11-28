AD

SLIPPING AT 58: NC A&T is 0-5 this year when it allows 58 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 58.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dolphins. NC A&T has an assist on 33 of 62 field goals (53.2 percent) across its past three contests while Jacksonville has assists on 33 of 69 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: NC A&T has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.6 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all MEAC teams. Over their last three games, the Aggies have forced opponents into turnovers on 23.7 percent of all possessions.

