North Carolina A&T (8-3, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) clinched a berth to the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and will seek its third straight HBCU national title.

Carter completed a 68-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Bell for a 6-0 lead on the Aggies’ opening drive. Jah-Maine Martin followed that with 20-yardtouchdown run for a 13-0 advantage. North Carolina A&T went on to pile up 520 yards on offense.

North Carolina Central (4-8, 3-5) managed just nine yards in total offense while fumbling five times giving it away twice. The Eagles had just four first downs.

