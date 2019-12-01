STEPPING UP: Wofford’s Nathan Hoover has averaged 15 points and 4.4 rebounds while Storm Murphy has put up 15.1 points. For the Eagles, Jibri Blount has averaged 15.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Randy Miller Jr. has put up 15 points.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: NC Central is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK STATS: NC Central has lost its last five road games, scoring 55.4 points, while allowing 73.6 per game.

BALL SECURITY: NC Central’s offense has turned the ball over 17 times per game this season, but is averaging 12 turnovers over its last five games and 11 over its last three.

