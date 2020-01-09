SAVVY SENIORS: NC Central’s Jibri Blount, Ty Graves and Evan Clayborne have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: John Crosby has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Delaware State field goals over the last five games. Crosby has accounted for 44 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: NC Central is 0-7 when it allows at least 66 points and 5-3 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

COLD SPELLS: NC Central has dropped its last 10 road games, scoring 57.9 points and allowing 75.8 points during those contests. Delaware State has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 83.8.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: NC Central has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.7 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Eagles have forced opponents into turnovers on 33.9 percent of all possessions.

