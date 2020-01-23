LEADING THE WAY: NC Central’s Jibri Blount has averaged 19.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals while Jordan Perkins has put up 6.7 points and 4.5 assists. For the Hornets, John Crosby has averaged 22.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while Ameer Bennett has put up 11.2 points and seven rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Eagles have scored 67.8 points per game and allowed 60.4 points per game across five conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 70.2 points scored and 74.7 points given up per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Crosby has connected on 41 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 37 over his last five games. He’s also made 79 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-9 when they allow at least 66 points and 7-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 66. The Hornets are 0-15 when allowing 71 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Delaware State has dropped its last six road games, scoring 68.7 points and allowing 92.7 points during those contests. NC Central has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 83.8 points while giving up 48.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26 percent of all possessions, which is the ninth-highest rate in the country. The Delaware State offense has turned the ball over on 20.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 268th among Division I teams).

