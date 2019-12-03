WINLESS WHEN: NC Central is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 64.
TWO STREAKS: NC Central has dropped its last six road games, scoring 56 points and allowing 74.2 points during those contests. Georgia has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 75.5.
DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is rated 11th overall by scoring 84.9 points per game this season. NC Central has only averaged 59.6 points per game, which ranks 244th.
___
___
