VARYING EXPERIENCE: NC Central has been fueled by senior leadership while Georgia has relied on freshmen this year. For the Eagles, seniors Jibri Blount, Randy Miller Jr., Jordan Perkins, Ty Graves and Kobby Ayetey have collectively accounted for 76 percent of the team’s scoring, including 104 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Anthony Edwards, Rayshaun Hammonds and Sahvir Wheeler have collectively accounted for 52 percent of Georgia’s scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his foul shots this season.