TEAM LEADERSHIP: Akron’s Xeyrius Williams has averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks while Channel Banks has put up 15.5 points. For the Eagles, Randy Miller, Jr. has averaged 20.5 points while Jibri Blount has put up 13 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals.MIGHTY MILLER, JR.: Miller, has connected on 72.7 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron as a team has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.

