BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Coastal Carolina’s DeVante Jones has averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists while Keishawn Brewton has put up 16.3 points. For the Eagles, Jibri Blount has averaged 17.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.7 steals while Jordan Perkins has put up 5.1 points and 4.1 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. Jones has accounted for 17 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

AD

AD

SLIPPING AT 66: NC Central is 0-5 when it allows at least 66 points and 3-3 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

TWO STREAKS: NC Central has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 56 points and allowing 74.8 points during those contests. Coastal Carolina is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 95.3 points while giving up 69.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked 13th overall by scoring 83.5 points per game this season. NC Central has only averaged 63.5 points per game, which ranks 249th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD