North Carolina State allowed 30.1 points and 398.9 yards.
But Corrigan issued a statement saying Doeren “is our football coach,” adding Doeren “has earned it” after consecutive nine-wins seasons in 2017 and 2018.
Corrigan says he plans to do “all I can to help Coach Doeren moving forward.”
