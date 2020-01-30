VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, D.J. Funderburk, C.J. Bryce and Jericole Hellems have collectively accounted for 75 percent of North Carolina State’s scoring this season. For Louisville, Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 63 percent of all Louisville scoring.

AD

AD

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Wolfpack are 9-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 5-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cardinals are 15-0 when they hold opponents to 69 points or fewer and 3-3 whenever opponents exceed 69 points.

STREAK STATS: Louisville has won its last four road games, scoring 76.3 points, while allowing 68.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-best rate in the country. The Louisville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 310th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com