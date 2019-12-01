McKay completed 86 of 150 passes for 910 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, though he struggled to connect downfield.
N.C. State (4-8, 1-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed the season with Saturday’s 41-10 loss to rival North Carolina and missed a bowl for the first time since 2013.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.