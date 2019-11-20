The 6-foot-8 Osabuohien played in 54 games with eight starts in two seasons with Arkansas. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game over his career.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Osabuohien gives the Mountaineers “another much-needed big man who can defend on the perimeter as well as play on the offensive end.”
West Virginia (3-0) hosts Boston University (3-2) on Friday night.
