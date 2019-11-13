Westbrook was a co-leading scorer for Tennessee last season. She averaged 14.9 points and 5.3 assists.

UConn said it provided more than 100 pages of supporting documentation and Tennessee didn’t oppose the waiver application.

UConn Athletic Director David Benedict says he believes the system failed.

The fourth-ranked Huskies (1-0) received the news just before their game at Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Westbrook will have two years of eligibility remaining when she suits up for UConn next season.

