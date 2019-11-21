After N.C. State files its response, the NCAA will then have 60 days to respond.
The NCAA charged N.C. State in July with four violations, including potential top-level counts against former coach Mark Gottfried and former assistant coach Orlando Early tied to guard Dennis Smith Jr., who played one season for the Wolfpack before leaving for the NBA.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD