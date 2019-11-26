The football, baseball and softball teams were banned from the postseason for a year, the entire athletic department was placed on probation and Missouri was docked scholarships and given recruiting restrictions.

The case dates to 2016 when tutor Yolanda Kumar acknowledged she had violated NCAA rules by doing course work and ensuring athletes in football, baseball and softball passed certain courses.

AD

AD

After an investigation, Missouri self-imposed many penalties and hoped its work closely with the NCAA would result in leniency.

After losing the appeal Tuesday, Missouri Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and athletic director Jim Sterk said they were “deeply disappointed and appalled.” They said they questioned whether the NCAA enforcement system encourages or discourages compliance and integrity.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD