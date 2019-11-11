LEADING THE CHARGE: Notre Dame’s Prentiss Hubb has averaged 17.5 points and five assists while T.J. Gibbs has put up 17 points and 4.5 assists. For the Bison, Charles Williams has averaged 20 points while Kyle Foster has put up 11.5 points.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 60 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Notre Dame offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-best rate in the country. The Howard defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 12.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 328th among Division I teams).

