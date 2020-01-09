VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 64 percent of Notre Dame’s scoring this season. For Louisville, Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 66 percent of all Louisville scoring, including 81 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hubb has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Fighting Irish are 7-0 when they block at least five opposing shots and 3-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cardinals are 9-0 when they score at least 71 points and 3-3 on the year when falling short of 71.

STREAK SCORING: Notre Dame has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 62.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Notre Dame offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.2 percent of its possessions, which is the best rate in the country. The Louisville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 339th among Division I teams).

