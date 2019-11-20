FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Dane Goodwin have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Marreon Jackson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. M. Jackson has 14 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Notre Dame has scored 77 points per game and allowed 56 over its four-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Irish have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rockets. Notre Dame has 49 assists on 77 field goals (63.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Toledo has assists on 53 of 93 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has committed a turnover on just 14.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all ACC teams. The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over only 9.8 times per game this season.

